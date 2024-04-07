Top 10 highly unsettling movies and web series to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
Saw Franchise follows Jigsaw, a twisted killer who put victims through elaborate traps with a moral message. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Infinity Pool on Jio Cinema follows a wealthy novelist's vacation that takes a dark turn involving clones, rituals, and violence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Midsommar, a grieving woman joins her boyfriend on a disturbing trip to a Swedish midsummer festival. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crimes of the Future explores a future where humans use advanced surgery for performance art. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Halloween on Prime Video follows a masked serial killer who targets his sister Laurie Strode.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
American Psycho featured Patrick Bateman, an investment banker by day and a psycho killer by night. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is a biographical thriller about serial killer Ted Bundy and his girlfriend Elizabeth. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Disturbia is the story of a teenager on house arrest using binoculars to spy on neighbors and uncover a dark secret. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Therapist Alan Strauss treats patient Sam Fortner who claims to be a serial killer in The Patient on Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Alienist on Netflix is a period drama about a team investigating a serial killer targeting young boys in 1896 New York.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest-grossing Telugu movies that you can watch on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More