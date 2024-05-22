Top 10 Hindi action comedy films to watch on OTT to beat midweek blues

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie Chennai Express is on YouTube. The film is a laugh riot and it is fun to watch SRK beating Thangabali.

Simmba is on Zee5. Ranveer Singh is one entertaining cop who gets all serious after a heinous crime is committed.

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is on Netflix. It is a remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is about a boy who finds out that he is an heir to a billionaire.

Golmaal Returns is an action comedy is Zee5. Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will leave you with a stomach ache with laughter.

Housefull 3 is on Disney+Hotstar. There is no dull moment in this comedy action entertainer.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has comedy, romance, action and a heavy dose of entertainment. Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's film is on JioCinema.

Welcome Back is on Zee5. John Abraham, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor's film is about gangsters finding a groom for their sister.

Dishoom is an action comedy on JioCinema. John Abraham and Varun Dhawan is about two policemen who have to find a kidnapped cricketer.

Singh Is Bliing is on YouTube. Nobody does an action comedy better than Akshay Kumar.

1997 movie Judwaa is on Prime Video. Twin brothers separated during birth come face-to-face thanks to fate. It is entertaining AF.

