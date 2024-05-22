Top 10 Hindi action comedy films to watch on OTT to beat midweek blues
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 22, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie Chennai Express is on YouTube. The film is a laugh riot and it is fun to watch SRK beating Thangabali.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Simmba is on Zee5. Ranveer Singh is one entertaining cop who gets all serious after a heinous crime is committed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is on Netflix. It is a remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is about a boy who finds out that he is an heir to a billionaire.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal Returns is an action comedy is Zee5. Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will leave you with a stomach ache with laughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Housefull 3 is on Disney+Hotstar. There is no dull moment in this comedy action entertainer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has comedy, romance, action and a heavy dose of entertainment. Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's film is on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome Back is on Zee5. John Abraham, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor's film is about gangsters finding a groom for their sister.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dishoom is an action comedy on JioCinema. John Abraham and Varun Dhawan is about two policemen who have to find a kidnapped cricketer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Singh Is Bliing is on YouTube. Nobody does an action comedy better than Akshay Kumar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1997 movie Judwaa is on Prime Video. Twin brothers separated during birth come face-to-face thanks to fate. It is entertaining AF.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 criminal psychology films on OTT which can shake you the most
Find Out More