Top 10 Hindi anthology movies and web series to stream online

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2024

Modern Love Mumbai explores the nuances of modern relationships in Mumbai through heartwarming and relatable stories. On Prime Video.

Ajeeb Daastaans is a collection of four stories delves into themes of love, relationships, and societal norms. On Netflix.

Unpaused captures stories of resilience and hope, offering a heartfelt look at human spirit in challenging times. On Prime Video.

Lust Stories explores desire and relationships, breaking societal taboos with bold and nuanced storytelling. On Netflix.

Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam dives into the dark aspects of human nature, filled with gripping narratives and unexpected twists. On Zee5.

Feels Like Ishq is a light-hearted anthology featuring youthful romance and diverse love stories that warm the heart. On Netflix.

Dus Kahaniyaan explores a wide range of human emotions and experiences, with contributions from renowned directors and actors. On Prime Video.

Ghost Stories explores four supernatural tales filled with eerie and creepy vibes. on Netflix.

Stories on the Next Page is a diverse collection of self-contained stories across different genres. On Hotstar.

Ankahi Kahaniya follows three unconventional romance narratives resonating with feelings of love, loss, and more. On Netflix.

