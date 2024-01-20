Top 10 Hindi comedy specials that you should watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Kenny Sebastian’s quirky observations and witty wordplay in The Most Interesting Person in the Room are commendable. On Netflix.
Vir Das’ For India, covers socio-political topics with humor and insight. On Netflix.
Amit Tandon’s Family Tandoncies is full of relatable family humor and observational comedy. On Netflix.
Kapil Sharma made a comeback with sharp jokes in I'm Not Done Yet. On Netflix.
Biswa Kalyan Rath’s Biswa Mast Aadmi gives a good blend of absurdist humor and unique storytelling. On Prime Video.
Zakir Khan’s Haq Se Single is just his story of being single and navigating life as is. On Prime Video.
Kaneez Surka in Ladies Up stand-up tackles female experiences and societal expectations. On Netflix.
Sumukhi Suresh shares her personal anecdotes with relatable humour in Don't Tell Amma. On Prime Video.
Anirban Dasgupta goes with a more laid-back philosophical stand-up in Take It Easy. On Prime Video.
Naveen Richard’s Relatively Relatable covers everyday life struggles with relatable experiences. On Prime Video.
