Top 10 Hindi comedy web series on OTT that will make your funny bone tickle

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024

TVF Tripling is on Zee5. The story of three siblings with contrasting nature is a laugh riot.

Happy Family, Conditions Apply is on Amazon Prime Video. The Dholakia family is truly unique in nature as four generations try to survive under one roof.

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is funny as an engineer takes up a job at a village Panchayat and has to deal with weird situations.

Mismatched on Netflix is funny and entertaining. It is about a boy hailing from a royal family trying to get Dimple to fall in love with him.

The Aam Aadmi Family is on Zee5. It is about a middle-class family dealing with their everyday struggles with a touch of humour.

Another family drama that is a mad riot is Gullak. It is on Zee5.

The Hindi version of British comedy series The Office is available on Disney+Hotstar. It will make you laugh hard.

Baked web series is on JioCinema. The story revolves around three friends who start with midnight food delivery service.

Hasmukh on Netflix is dark and funny at the same time. It is about a comedian getting into crime world to keep his comic streak alive.

The season 1 of Pop Kaun? is on Disney+Hotstar. The web series starring Kunal Kemmu is about a boy trying to find his real father.

