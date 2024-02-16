Top 10 Hindi crime thriller web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Asur: Welcome To The Dark Side remains to be the best crime thriller ever. The series on JiCinema will leave you shocked and stumped.
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video has Jaideep Ahlawat playing a cop trying to solve the most mysterious crime case. Vishal Tyagi's character will leave you shocked.
Mirzapur series takes us into the world of Kaleen Bhaiya, a powerful mafia and his son who wants to take his legacy forward. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
The first season of Delhi Crime is based on Nirbhaya Rape Case. It is on Netflix.
Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is all about the rise of mafias and underworld dons in post-Independence era Mumbai.
Kohrra on Netflix is about a groom-to-be's murder and the shocking investigation that follows. It stars Barun Sobti and more.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video will send chills down your spine. Sonakshi Sinha is on a hunt of a serial killer who is behind the death of several women in Mandwa.
Kaalkoot on JioCinema has Vijay Varma as a rookie cop trying to solve the case of acid attack.
Criminal Justice starring Pankaj Tripathi as a lawyer has 7.7 rating on IMDb. It is on Disney+Hotstar and has multiple seasons.
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix is about a gang carrying out the most shocking phishing scam.
