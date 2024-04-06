Top 10 Hindi dark comedy movies streaming on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
Monica, O My Darling follows a man trying to get rich and pulls off a perfect murder with his allies. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Belly is an adult comedy film that follows three roommates in Delhi whose lives are turned upside down by a series of unfortunate events. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghanchakkar follows a conman who pulls off a heist but loses his memory and forgets where he stashed the loot. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalakaandi follows six characters from different walks of life whose stories intertwine over one chaotic day in Mumbai. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun, a 2018 Indian black comedy crime thriller film is about a blind pianist who becomes embroiled in a murder. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lootcase is about a middle-class man who stumbles upon a suitcase full of cash and the comical situations that ensue. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
99, follows two characters, one a con artist and the other a simpleton, who end up falling in love. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phas Gaye Re Obama is a fictional story about what would happen if US President Barack Obama visited a small village in India. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Peepli Live is a story about a television crew who travels to a village to film a documentary about a farmer waiting for government compensation. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dasvidaniya tells the story of a corporate worker who is diagnosed with a terminal illness and decides to fulfill his remaining wishes. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 best vampire films on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More