Top 10 Hindi dark comedy movies streaming on Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Monica, O My Darling follows a man trying to get rich and pulls off a perfect murder with his allies. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Belly is an adult comedy film that follows three roommates in Delhi whose lives are turned upside down by a series of unfortunate events. On Netflix.

Ghanchakkar follows a conman who pulls off a heist but loses his memory and forgets where he stashed the loot. On Prime Video.

Kaalakaandi follows six characters from different walks of life whose stories intertwine over one chaotic day in Mumbai. On Hotstar.

Andhadhun, a 2018 Indian black comedy crime thriller film is about a blind pianist who becomes embroiled in a murder. On YouTube.

Lootcase is about a middle-class man who stumbles upon a suitcase full of cash and the comical situations that ensue. On Hotstar.

99, follows two characters, one a con artist and the other a simpleton, who end up falling in love. On YouTube.

Phas Gaye Re Obama is a fictional story about what would happen if US President Barack Obama visited a small village in India. On YouTube.

Peepli Live is a story about a television crew who travels to a village to film a documentary about a farmer waiting for government compensation. On Netflix.

Dasvidaniya tells the story of a corporate worker who is diagnosed with a terminal illness and decides to fulfill his remaining wishes. On Prime Video.

