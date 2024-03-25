Top 10 Hindi dramadies on Netflix and more OTT that are fun to watch
Nikita Thakkar
| Mar 25, 2024
Dunki is the latest addition to Bollywood dramedies. The movie about illegal immigration technique Donkey Flight is on Netflix.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is on Prime Video. It has a heavy dose of family drama compiled with comedy and romance.
Badhaai Ho on Disney+Hotstar is a comedy drama revolving around a man whose parents get pregnant.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is on Netflix. The movie revolves around a man trying to fulfil his wife's demand of proper sanitation.
Jugjugg Jeeyo on Prime Video is a family drama. From extra-marital affairs to divorce, the story has a lot of drama in it.
Good Newwz on Prime Video is a hilarious story of two couples who face the unexpected during in-vitro fertilization.
Main Hoon Na has action, drama, thrill and emotions in abundance. But the highlight of the movie is Shah Rukh Khan's comic timing. It's on Netflix.
3 Idiots revolves around three friends and their lives. Watch it on Prime Video.
Govinda Naam Mera is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is about a man who is stuck between his wife and his girlfriend.
Jolly LLB 2 is on Disney+Hotstar. Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer who fights for justice in a suicide case.
