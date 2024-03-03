Top 10 Hindi dub animated movies on Disney Plus Hotstar

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

Wall-E is a science fiction film about a robot who falls in love with a probe and sets out to save the planet.

Coco is a fantasy film about a boy who travels to the Land of the Dead to seek help from his deceased ancestors.

Moana is a musical adventure film about a Polynesian princess who sets sail to save her people.

Toy Story 3 is a comedy-drama film about a group of toys who try to return home after being donated to a daycare center.

Monsters, Inc. is a comedy film about a monster who works at a scare factory and befriends a human child.

Zootopia is a buddy cop comedy film about a rabbit cop and a fox who team up to solve a case.

Frozen is a musical fantasy film about a princess who sets out on a journey to find her estranged sister.

The Incredibles is a superhero film about a family of superheroes who must come out of hiding to save the day.

The Lion King is a classic musical drama about a young lion prince who must reclaim his rightful place as king.

Finding Nemo is an adventure film about an overprotective clownfish searching for his son.

