Top 10 Hindi dub animated movies on Disney Plus Hotstar
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Wall-E is a science fiction film about a robot who falls in love with a probe and sets out to save the planet.
Coco is a fantasy film about a boy who travels to the Land of the Dead to seek help from his deceased ancestors.
Moana is a musical adventure film about a Polynesian princess who sets sail to save her people.
Toy Story 3 is a comedy-drama film about a group of toys who try to return home after being donated to a daycare center.
Monsters, Inc. is a comedy film about a monster who works at a scare factory and befriends a human child.
Zootopia is a buddy cop comedy film about a rabbit cop and a fox who team up to solve a case.
Frozen is a musical fantasy film about a princess who sets out on a journey to find her estranged sister.
The Incredibles is a superhero film about a family of superheroes who must come out of hiding to save the day.
The Lion King is a classic musical drama about a young lion prince who must reclaim his rightful place as king.
Finding Nemo is an adventure film about an overprotective clownfish searching for his son.
