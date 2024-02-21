Top 10 Hindi dub Romance Korean dramas on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
The King: Eternal Monarch on Netflix is a fantasy romance between a king from a parallel universe and a detective.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sketch, a crime thriller on Disney+ Hotstar is about a talented sketch artist helping a detective solve cases.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Golden Spoon also on Disney+ Hotstar is a fantasy drama about a boy who swaps lives with a wealthy friend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the Weather is Nice is a slow-burn romance between childhood friends in the countryside on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One Dollar Lawyer is a legal drama about a brilliant lawyer who takes on cases for a symbolic fee.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary You on JioCinema is another fantasy drama about a high school student who discovers she's in a comic book.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man with a severe allergy to human contact falls for a robot in I'm Not a Robot on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suspense thriller, Kairos is about two people connected across different timelines who try to save their daughters. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Flower of Evil is a thriller about a seemingly perfect husband who may be a serial killer. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Your Honor is a legal drama about identical twins, one a judge and the other a criminal, who switch identities. On Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Don 3, Top 10 Bollywood mafia movies on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT
Find Out More