Top 10 Hindi dub Romance Korean dramas on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024

The King: Eternal Monarch on Netflix is a fantasy romance between a king from a parallel universe and a detective.

Sketch, a crime thriller on Disney+ Hotstar is about a talented sketch artist helping a detective solve cases.

The Golden Spoon also on Disney+ Hotstar is a fantasy drama about a boy who swaps lives with a wealthy friend.

When the Weather is Nice is a slow-burn romance between childhood friends in the countryside on Disney+ Hotstar.

One Dollar Lawyer is a legal drama about a brilliant lawyer who takes on cases for a symbolic fee.

Extraordinary You on JioCinema is another fantasy drama about a high school student who discovers she's in a comic book.

A man with a severe allergy to human contact falls for a robot in I'm Not a Robot on JioCinema.

Suspense thriller, Kairos is about two people connected across different timelines who try to save their daughters. On JioCinema.

Flower of Evil is a thriller about a seemingly perfect husband who may be a serial killer. On JioCinema.

Your Honor is a legal drama about identical twins, one a judge and the other a criminal, who switch identities. On Amazon Prime Video.

