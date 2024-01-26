Top 10 Hindi films on Netflix and other OTT that are highly watched by Indian audience
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Sid gave a 'dumdaar' performance in Mission Majnu.
Manoj Bajpayee proved himself once again in Ek Bandaa Kaafi hai.
Bloody Daddy was watched by people all over the country. Fans expressed their love for Shahid's work via social media.
A bold acting performance was given by Tara Sutaria in Apurva which is a crime thriller film.
Tabu with her mesmerizing charm grabbed people's attention in Khufia.
Yami Gautam was seen in Lost which was liked by the masses for its storyline.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was an entertaining film to watch.
U-Turn made sure that our attention was only dedicated to the film, and nowhere else.
Eshaan Khattar's Pippa earned good amount of views on online platform.
Nawaz won us over by playing a transgender in Haddi.
