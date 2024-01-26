Top 10 Hindi films on Netflix and other OTT that are highly watched by Indian audience

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024

Sid gave a 'dumdaar' performance in Mission Majnu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee proved himself once again in Ek Bandaa Kaafi hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bloody Daddy was watched by people all over the country. Fans expressed their love for Shahid's work via social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A bold acting performance was given by Tara Sutaria in Apurva which is a crime thriller film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu with her mesmerizing charm grabbed people's attention in Khufia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yami Gautam was seen in Lost which was liked by the masses for its storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was an entertaining film to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn made sure that our attention was only dedicated to the film, and nowhere else.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eshaan Khattar's Pippa earned good amount of views on online platform.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawaz won us over by playing a transgender in Haddi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most loved gripping Hindi web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More