Top 10 Hindi mass cinema movies on OTT that fans love
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2024
Dabangg starring Salman Khan, was an action-packed film with elements of comedy and drama that became a huge hit, spawning sequels. On Prime Video.
Singham is a remake of a Tamil film, starring Ajay Devgn and is known for its high-octane action sequences and powerful dialogues.
Chennai Express featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was a perfect blend of comedy, action, and romance. On YouTube.
Akshay Kumar's masala entertainer, Rowdy Rathore was filled with action, drama, and catchy music became a box office success. On Netflix.
Golmaal series by Rohit Shetty, these comedy films are known for their slapstick humor, ensemble cast, and entertaining storylines. On Prime Video.
Dhoom series, action thrillers are known for their stylish presentation, adrenaline-pumping bike chases, and popular music. On Prime Video.
Kick starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, this action-comedy film was a commercial success due to its high entertainment quotient. On Hotstar.
Salman Khan plays a wrestler in Sultan, a sports drama that was not only a box-office hit but also garnered critical acclaim. On Prime Video.
Animal was one of the mass entertainers of Ranbir Kapoor featuring adrenaline-filled songs and action sequences. On Netlix.
