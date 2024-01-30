Top 10 Hindi movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT before January ends
Hi Nanna follows a heartfelt story of a dad and and his 6-year-old daughter. It stars Nani, Mrunal Thakur and more. Watch it on Netflix.
Gyeongseong Creature: Part 2 released on Netflix this January with Park Seo Joon, Han So-hee, and Wi Ha Joon in the lead roles.
Much-awaited fantasy anime series Solo Levelling released on Crunchyroll this January.
With Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharm in the lead role, Killer Soup is a must-watch for everyone seeking some thrill on Netflix.
Hotstar Special’s animated series Legend of Hanuman season 3 was highly loved by the fans.
Sidharth Malhotra’s Indian Police Force received a bunch of mixed reviews but is still worth a one time watch. Watch on Prime Video.
Sam Bahadur released on OTT platform Zee5 and all the fans raved about Vicky Kauhal’s acting chops.
Similary, Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster movie Animal released on Netflix recently. It is packed with action and drama.
Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas failed to impress in theatres but interested fans can now watch it on Zee5.
TVF’s Cubicles Season 3 released on SonyLIV follows the story of man named Piyush who tries to navigate around his corporate life.
