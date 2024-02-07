Top 10 Hindi movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that are actually Telugu remakes
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Baaghi starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is touted to be a partial remake of Prabhas and Trisha starrer Varsham. Watch Baaghi on Netflix.
Anjaani Anjaani starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra seems inspired by Ravi Teja and Tanu Roy's Itlu Sravani Subramanyam. Watch Anjaana Anjaani on ZEE5 and Telugu movie on MX player.
Chatrapathi is a remake of Prabhas' Chhatrapathi. Watch the Hindi movie on Amazon Prime Video while Prabhas' movie is on Hotstar and MX Player.
Jai Ho is a remake of Chiranjeevi starrer Stalin. Jai Ho is on Hotstar and Stalin can be watched on JioCinema.
Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is a remake of Nani starrer Telugu movie of the same name. Watch it on SonyLiv or Netflix. Nani starrer is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
It is said that Salman Khan starrer Judwaa is actually a remake of a Telugu movie called Hello Brother starring Nagarjuna. Judwaa is on YouTube while Hello Brother is on Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
Salman Khan, Asin's Ready is a remake of Ram Pothineni and Genelia D'Souza starrer Ready. Salman starrer is on Hotstar while the Telugu movie is on Netflix.
Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore is a remake of Ravi Teja starrer Vikramarkudu. Rowdy Rathore is on Netflix while Vikramarkudu is on ZEE5, Hotstar.
Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada and AVPL are both on Netflix.
Ahan Shetty made his debut in the industry with Tadap, a remake of a Telugu movie called RX 100. Tadap is on Hotstar while RX100 is on Amazon Prime and MX Player.
Arjun Kapoor starrer Tevar is a remake of Mahesh Babu movie Okkadu. Tevar is on JioCinema. You can watch Okkadu on ZEE5 and MX Player.
Salman Khan starrer Wanted is a remake of Mahesh Babu's film called Pokiri. Wanted is on Netflix, JioCinema. Pokiri is on Hotstar.
