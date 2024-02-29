Top 10 Hindi movies on OTT that will make you very emotional

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024

The Sky Is Pink on Netflix will get you closer to your fam.

Dear Zindagi on Netflix will make you learn life lessons.

Kapoor & Sons on Netflix will give you major nostalgic moments.

Mom on Netflix showcases you the deep strong bond of a mother and a daughter.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum on Netflix still remains an evergreen film.

Dil Dhadakne Do on Netflix is about family relations and its dynamics.

Agneepath on Netflix will leave you teary eyed with its every scene.

Kal Ho Na Ho on Netflix is the ultimate emotional film that will make you cry.

Devdas on JioCinema is a masterpiece.

Piku on SonyLiv is a film about father-daughter bond.

