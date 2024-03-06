Top 10 Hindi movies you didn't know are book adaptations

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

Kai Po Che! is based on Chetan Bhagat's ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life.’

7 Khoon Maaf inspired by Ruskin Bond's ‘Susanna's Seven Husbands.’

Aisha was adapted from Jane Austen's ‘Emma.’

Parineeta was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novella.

Oscar-winning movie, Slumdog Millionaire was adapted from Vikas Swarup's ‘Q & A.’

Ranbir Kapoor’s debut movie Saawariya was inspired by Fyodor Dostoevsky's ‘White Nights.’

Omkara is an adaptation of Shakespeare's ‘Othello.’

Maqbool is an adaptation of Shakespeare's ‘Macbeth.’

Devdas is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali novel.

Bride & Prejudice is based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name.

The Blue Umbrella was adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story of the same name.

