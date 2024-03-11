Top 10 Hindi psychological thrillers on Netflix, Zee5 and other OTT
Phobia stars Radhika Apte battling severe agoraphobia after a traumatic event, with escalating paranoia. On Zee5.
The Girl on the Train is the story of Mira Kapoor battling amnesia and obsession following a car crash. On Netflix.
Kaun? is a cult classic thriller about a woman who encounters a potential serial killer on her doorstep during a storm. On YouTube.
Bhram, Kalki Koechlin stars as Alisha Khanna, deals with PTSD after a near-fatal accident. On Zee5.
Damaged follows an investigation into a renowned painter's disappearance reveals a serial killer prompting a chase. On MX Player.
Abhay follows SP Abhay Pratap Singh, employing unorthodox methods to solve intricate cases in a crime-ridden city. On Zee5.
Game Over features Taapsee Pannu battling nyctophobia amid a serial killer's spree. On Netflix.
Inspector Surjan Singh investigates a fatal accident while grappling with personal grief and uncovering a money trail in Talaash on Netflix.
Ugly is a dark thriller about the search for a missing girl with her father and stepfather as the prime suspects. On Disney+ Hotstar
Karthik Calling Karthik is the story of a man who receives a mysterious call that promises to change his life. On Prime Video.
