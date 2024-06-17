Top 10 Hindi revenge thriller movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Mom portrays a mother's pursuit of justice against those who sexually assaulted her daughter. On Zee5.
Badlapur is a dark film follows Raghu's intense quest for vengeance against his family's murderers. On Jio Cinema.
Haider is the story of Haider seeking revenge against his uncle for his father's murder amidst the Kashmir conflict. On Netflix.
Agneepath is a classic revenge tale where Hrithik Roshan’s character seeks to avenge his father's death against Kancha Cheena. On Netflix.
Kahaani follows a pregnant woman who strategically navigates through challenges to uncover the truth. On Prime Video.
Yeh Saali Aashiqui intertwines themes of revenge and romance, where the protagonists engage in a complex game of retribution against each other. On Zee5.
Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan stars as a blind man who becomes a vigilante, seeking justice after a personal tragedy. On Hotstar.
NH10 follows Meera as she seeks revenge on the murderers of her husband during a road trip, highlighting her transformation. On Jio Cinema.
Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan stars as a man on a revenge mission, eliminating those responsible for his father's demise. On YouTube.
