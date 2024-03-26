Top 10 Hindi romance web series to watch on Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT
| Mar 26, 2024
Mismatched is a coming-of-age series on Netflix following the journey of an adorable couple from different worlds.
Permanent Roommates is a rom-com on Prime Video revolving around a couple's decision to move in together after years of long-distance dating.
College Romance is a TVF Play about three college friends navigating romance, spanning three seasons. On SonyLIV.
Little Things is a slice-of-life series on Netflix portraying the daily lives of a young couple navigating Mumbai.
Soulmates follow the reconnection of ex-classmates and the questioning of their attraction. On Zee5.
Never Kiss Your Best Friend is a ZEE5 series exploring the dynamics between two best friends struggling with romantic feelings.
Flames, on Amazon Prime Video captures the essence of young love.
Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat on ZEE5 follows the story of a recovering alcoholic and his counselor.
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai also on ZEE5 is about an unhappily married man who falls in love with an interior designer.
Baarish portrays the journey of opposites who fall in love through an arranged marriage. On JioCinema.
