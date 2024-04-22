Top 10 Hindi satirical comedy movies to stream on OTT

OMG - Oh My God! is about a man who sues God for destroying his shop in a natural disaster, sparking a hilarious court case. On YouTube.

Kathal is a crime comedy movie that addresses the issues of caste discrimination in small town and villages. On Netflix.

Peepli Live highlights the media portrayal of small villages by media as a news crew descends on a small village to film a farmer's suicide. On Netflix.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron is about two friends who stumble upon a murder and uncover the corrupt web of politicians and the justice system. On Prime Video.

Khosla Ka Ghosla is about a man struggling to claim his rightful land, facing off against a corrupt builder and endless bureaucratic hurdles. On Hotstar.

Munna Bhai MBBS, a goon tries to impress his love interest by becoming a doctor, exposing the flaws in the medical education system. On Prime Video.

Hindi Medium, a couple tries to get their daughter into an elite English-medium school, satirizing the obsession with English education. On Prime Video.

PK follows an alien visitor with a childlike view and questions religious practices and social inequalities in India. On Netflix.

Well Done Abba! follows a man who raises his voice against the government’s false promises as his village suffers from a severe drought. On Hotstar.

Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga is about a common man who struggles with the rising cost of living in a big city. On Prime Video.

