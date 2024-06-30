Top 10 Hindi short films on OTT you don't know about
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 30, 2024
Ahalya, a young cop investigates a missing person case at an artist's home, uncovering a seductive and supernatural twist. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chutney is about a housewife who recounts a chilling tale of infidelity and murder while serving chutney to a guest. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taandav, a police constable dances out his frustrations after a night of confronting societal and personal challenges. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Interior Café Night is the story of two elderly lovers who reunite in a café after decades. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anukul, a teacher's life is complicated by a humanoid robot he hires as a domestic helper, raising ethical and emotional questions. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti, a writer's psychiatrist questions whether his new muse, Kriti, is real or a dangerous figment of his imagination. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nayantara's Necklace delves into the lives of two women, a seemingly content housewife and her glamorous friend. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The School Bag, a young boy's birthday wish for a new school bag turns tragic in the poignant backdrop of Peshawar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Juice, during a household gathering, a housewife confronts the underlying gender biases in a stark and reflective manner. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Silvat is an unfulfilled romance story between a married woman and a tailor. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 much-awaited movies releasing in theatres in July
Find Out More