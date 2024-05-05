Top 10 Hindi socio-dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT
| May 05, 2024
Aankhon Dekhi is a heartwarming story of a blind man who sees the world anew through his wife's eyes. On Jio Cinema.
Stanley Ka Dabba, a lonely lunchbox delivery man finds an unlikely connection with an elderly woman. On YouTube.
Masaan follows two couples from different social classes navigate love, loss, and societal norms in Varanasi. On Hotstar.
Liar's Dice is about a group of friends on a Ladakh trip to confront a conflict, exploring themes of friendship and betrayal. On Prime Video.
Anarkali of Aarah is about a small-town singer who defies expectations and fights for her independence. On Hotstar.
Manto is a biographical drama of controversial Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, exploring freedom of expression and censorship. On Jio Cinema.
Newton is about a young government clerk who faces bureaucracy and corruption while overseeing a remote election. On Prime Video.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is a coming-of-age story in a small town that explores self-discovery, family expectations. On Netflix.
Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is a heartwarming story of a small-town couple pursuing their dream of starting a clothing business. On Prime Video.
Peepli Live is a satirical comedy-drama exploring poverty, farmer struggles, and the power of media. On Netflix.
