Top 10 Hindi thriller web series on OTT that will keep you at the edge of your seat

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2024

Asur web series that blends mythology and thrill remains to be the best to date. Watch it on JioCinema.

Kohrra on Netflix is about a murder of a groom right before his wedding and the mystery around it.

Killer Soup on Netflix is edgy and gripping tale of a woman who plans to replace her husband with his duplicate.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack on Netflix is about the terrorist hijack of an Indian plane in 1999.

Kaalkoot is on JioCinema. It is about a disinterested cop handed over a twisted case of acid attack.

Dahaad on Netflix is about a serial killer who targets women and leaves them dying in a public toilet.

Kaala Paani on Netflix is about a mysterious illness spreading over Andaman-Nicobar island causing many casualties.

The first season of Delhi Crime was about the Nirbhaya Rape Case and how the culprits were nabbed. It is on Netflix.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is on Disney+Hotstar. It revolves around a no non-sense cop dealing with some psychotic criminals.

Paatal Lok is on Amazon Prime Video. The crime thriller revolves around a cop who nabs the criminals after assassination attempt on a journalist.

