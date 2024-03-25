Top 10 Hindi thrillers on real criminals to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma | Mar 25, 2024

Delhi Crime on Netflix is based on the Nirbhaya case.

Special Ops on Disney Plus Hotstar will leave you hooked.

Tandav on Amazon Prime Video showcases the ruthless world of Indian politics.

Apharan on AltBalaji is a story of a disgraced cop.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix is based on true events which showcases the rise of phishing scams.

Rangbaaz on ZEE5 is highly inspired by the life of the infamous gangster Shri Prakash Shukla.

Bard of Blood on Netflix is a former spy.

Abhay on ZEE5 is inspired by real criminal cases.

Criminal Justice on Disney Plus Hotstar explores the justice system.

