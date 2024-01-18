Top 10 Hindi web series actors who are ruling OTT in India
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
Mithila Palkar, the most well-known actor from the web series industry, is primarily recognized for her part in "Little Things."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra Kumar, one of the original actors in digital shows, is still very famous today and won't be going away any time soon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over time, Shweta captured the hearts of a wide range of viewers with her charming girl persona and tough personality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's difficult to miss Maanvi, but if you have, this is the perfect opportunity to catch up on one or all of her episodes!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumeet had been making appearances in TV series and movies for a while, but "Permanent Roommates" and "Bang Baaja Baarat" really catapulted him into the spotlight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Bang Baaja Baarat" also elevated Angira Dhar into stardom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though you might recognize him from the movie "Dangal," Ritwik is more known for television shows like "FLAMES" and "Laakhon Mein Ek."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The grim "Mirzapur" is what gave Shriya a nationally recognizable name and face.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since playing the lead in "Made in Heaven," one of the biggest hit shows of the previous year, Sobhita Dhulipala hasn't ceased to receive attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 upcoming South Indian action movies which will release on Netflix
Find Out More