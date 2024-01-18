Top 10 Hindi web series actors who are ruling OTT in India

Jan 18, 2024

Mithila Palkar, the most well-known actor from the web series industry, is primarily recognized for her part in "Little Things."

Jitendra Kumar, one of the original actors in digital shows, is still very famous today and won't be going away any time soon.

Over time, Shweta captured the hearts of a wide range of viewers with her charming girl persona and tough personality.

It's difficult to miss Maanvi, but if you have, this is the perfect opportunity to catch up on one or all of her episodes!

Sumeet had been making appearances in TV series and movies for a while, but "Permanent Roommates" and "Bang Baaja Baarat" really catapulted him into the spotlight.

"Bang Baaja Baarat" also elevated Angira Dhar into stardom.

Though you might recognize him from the movie "Dangal," Ritwik is more known for television shows like "FLAMES" and "Laakhon Mein Ek."

The grim "Mirzapur" is what gave Shriya a nationally recognizable name and face.

Since playing the lead in "Made in Heaven," one of the biggest hit shows of the previous year, Sobhita Dhulipala hasn't ceased to receive attention.

