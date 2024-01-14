Top 10 Hindi web series filled with comedy to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024

Happy Family, Conditions Apply on Amazon Prime Video is about four generations living under one roof. It is funny, emotional and quirky.

Killer Soup has recently released on Netflix. It is a black comedy thriller series about a chef trying to get rid of her husband.

Sunil Grover's web series Sunflower is also a black comedy. It is on Zee5. It has suspense, drama, thrill and tons of comedy.

Decoupled on Netflix is about a couple who are soon going to announce divorce at a party. It stars Surveen Chawla and R Madhavan.

TVF Tripling is among the best comedy Hindi series. All three seasons are on Zee5.

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is about an engineer taking up work at a Panchayat in his village. Now, season 3 is expected to drop soon.

Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa's Home Shanti is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a comedy drama to be watched with entire family.

Another family comedy drama that is a must-watch is Gullak. All the three seasons are on Zee5. The story is about a middle class family and their struggles.

Mismatched on Netflix is a hit among youth. Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli put forth a cute tale of love, college life and more.

Little Things has Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal. The series on Netflix is a comedy drama about a couple navigating life through their 20s.

The Office on Disney+Hotstar is a comedy drama that has employees of a company dealing with unusual problems. It is an official adaptation of British comedy series.

Pop Kaun? on Disney+Hotstar has Kunal Kemmu in the lead. The series is about a boy trying to find his real father.

