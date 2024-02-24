Top 10 Hindi web series of this week on OTT that are a must watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Indian Police Force continues to dominate on the lists as it finishes on the first spot. On Amazon Prime Video.
Sushmita Sen’s comeback on Disney+ Hotstar was loved by the fans with the third season of Aarya.
Bhumi Pedneker shines as a journalist in Bhakshak in the first season of Bhakshak on Netflix.
Raveena Tandon’s revenge story against his father’s enemies was showcased in Karmma Calling. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Live your school days again with the fourth season of Crushed on Amazon miniTV.
Manoj Bajpayee’s double role was critically acclaimed in Killer Soup on Netflix as it maintains its 6th spot on the list.
Political drama Maharani’s third season was also released recently on Sony LIV.
Comedian Sunil Grover stars in the crime comedy series Sunflower on Zee5.
Love Storiyaan is an anthology series following the life of six real-life couples and their unique love stories. On Prime Video.
Showtime is an upcoming series releasing on March 8th featuring Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy on Disney+ Hotstar.
