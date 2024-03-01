Top 10 Hindi web series on OTT you can finish watching in a day

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

Trial By Fire is based on the real-life fire incident of Uphaar Cinemas. It has 7 episodes and is streaming on Netflix. 

Ghoul starring Radhika Apte is a horror thriller series on Netflix consisting of just three episodes.

Tabbar is one of the most critically acclaimed web series streaming on SonyLiv. It has 8 episodes and will keep you hooked. 

Typewriter on Netflix is just 5 episodes long. It is a horror thriller series wherein three young kids plan to search an old villa for ghosts. 

Panchayat is one of the most loved web series. It streams on Amazon Prime Video. It talks about rural Indian life in a humorous way. 

Season 3 of Panchayat is the most awaited one. It is expected to drop in March 2024. 

Kota Factory has been announced. It has two seasons with 5 episodes each. Watch it on TVF Play, YouTube and Netflix. 

Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi is a thriller series which which the actor plays a con artist. Watch it on Amazon Prime 

Vijay Sethupathi plays a cop who is on a hunt for Shahid. Raj and DK's web series will keep you hooked. 

Sunil Grover starrer Sunflower will keep you hooked. There are two seasons, both have 8 episodes each. Check it out on ZEE5.  

Scam 1992 starring Pratik Gandhi is a must-watch. It is based on Harshad Mehta's story. Check it out on SonyLiv. 

Star Boyz can be watched on YouTube. It is a series featuring Kenneth Sebastian, Naveen Richard, and Mani Prasad.

