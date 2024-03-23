Top 10 Hindi web series that are copied

Nishant | Mar 23, 2024

Shefali Shah’s Aarya on Disney+Hotstar is a remake of Dutch drama Penoza.

Criminal Justice is based on the British drama of the same name. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is an official remake of the popular British series Luther, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

Duranga on Zee5 was adapted from Korean drama Flower of Evil.

Your Honor on SonyLIV is an adaptation of the Israeli TV show called Kvodo.

Call My Agent: Bollywood, a Hindi adaptation of the French TV series Call My Agent! Streaming on Netflix.

Tanaav is a remake of the Israeli series Fauda. On SonyLIV.

The Night Manager is a British crime thriller that had an Indian remake of the same name starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Also on Hotstar.

The American legal and political drama The Good Wife got an Indian adaptation called The Trial on Prime Video.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to star in Citadel: India, a remake of the American web series called Citadel.

