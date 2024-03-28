Top 10 Hindi web series that will leave you emotional to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 28, 2024
Broken But Beautiful on Alt Balaji is a story of two broken hearts.
Decoupled on Netflix is a story of a husband and his wife.
Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime Video is a story of complexities of modern Indian weddings.
Yeh Meri Family on Amazon Mini TV beautifully captures the emotions of a middle-class family.
Cheesecake on MX Player is a story of a couple and their furry pet.
Delhi Crime on Netflix is a story of the investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.
Kota Factory on Netflix showcases the struggles of students preparing for competitive exams in Kota.
Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime Video is about the emotional conflicts between two people.
Little Things on Netflix is a story of lives of a young couple in a live-in relationship.
Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a young man working as a Panchayat Secretary.
