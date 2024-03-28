Top 10 Hindi web series that will leave you emotional to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

Broken But Beautiful on Alt Balaji is a story of two broken hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Decoupled on Netflix is a story of a husband and his wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime Video is a story of complexities of modern Indian weddings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Meri Family on Amazon Mini TV beautifully captures the emotions of a middle-class family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheesecake on MX Player is a story of a couple and their furry pet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime on Netflix is a story of the investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory on Netflix showcases the struggles of students preparing for competitive exams in Kota.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime Video is about the emotional conflicts between two people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Little Things on Netflix is a story of lives of a young couple in a live-in relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a young man working as a Panchayat Secretary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: What to watch on OTT today on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms

 

 Find Out More