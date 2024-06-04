Top 10 Hindi web series that you should only watch alone on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 04, 2024
Sacred Games is a gripping crime thriller set in Mumbai, where a troubled police officer battles an impending danger. On Netflix.
Gandii Baat explores the bold and erotic facets of rural India, delving into the complexities of human desires. On Jio Cinema.
Mirzapur, set in Uttar Pradesh's heartland, this crime drama revolves around the power struggles between two mafia families. On Prime Video.
Inside Edge offers a peek into cricket's murky world, this series explores the politics, greed, and manipulation behind the game. On Prime Video.
Virgin Bhasskar, a comedy-drama revolving around a struggling erotica writer's quest to lose his virginity. On YouTube.
Four More Shots Please! follows the lives of four flawed women in Mumbai, this series celebrates friendship, love, and chaos. On Prime Video.
Bard of Blood follows an excommunicated RAW agent on a mission to rescue Indian spies in Pakistan. On Netflix.
Mismatched, set in a college campus, this romantic comedy explores the dynamics of relationships in the digital age. On Netflix.
Made in Heaven delves into Delhi's extravagant weddings, this series unravels the secrets and scandals behind grand celebrations. On Prime Video.
Apharan is an action-packed crime thriller following a disillusioned cop entangled in a kidnapping plot with promising twists. On YouTube.
