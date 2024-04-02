Top 10 Hindi web series to watch for free on YouTube

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Aspirants follows a group of young friends as they navigate the intense competition to qualify for India's Civil Services exams.

Delhi NCR explores the lives of young working professionals living in Delhi, facing issues like relationships, work-life balance, and societal pressures.

Kota Factory, a young student from Patna moves to Kota to prepare for the IIT entrance exams.

Minus One is a rom-com about two friends navigating the complexities of modern relationships while living together.

Adulting is a coming-of-age story that follows young adults as they deal with the challenges and anxieties of independence and growing up.

TVF Cubicles is a lighthearted office comedy following the lives of quirky colleagues in a typical office environment.

Girlsplaining is a comedic take on everyday sexism and gender stereotypes faced by women

Man's World, explores themes of gender roles, masculinity, and societal expectations through a satirical lens.

The Reunion is about a group of college friends reuniting after several years, confronting past relationships and the current realities.

Bang Baaja Baaraat is a rom-com about a couple from very different family backgrounds deciding to marry each other.

