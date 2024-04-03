Top 10 Hindi web series with perfect dose of political plot to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 03, 2024
Raktanchal is action-packed political drama that is available on MX Player.
Pataal Lok is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and will keep you glued with its plot.
Rangbaaz is available on Zee 5 and has an interesting storyline.
Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan and Sunil Grover is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Maharani starring Huma Qureshi on Sony Liv is reportedly based on the story of Lalu Prasad Yadav.
City of Dreams can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal is one of the best political dramas to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Mirzapur 3 is all set to leave fans amazed with its plot.
Jugadistan on Lionsgate Play is about college students getting involve in politics.
Jehanabad: Of Love & War can be watched on Sonly Liv.
