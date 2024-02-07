Top 10 historical dramas based on India's rich history on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Padmaavat portrays the story of Queen Padmavati and the siege of Chittor by Sultan Alauddin Khilji. On Prime Video.
Jodhaa Akbar is a historical romance depicting the relationship between Mughal Emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha Bai. On Netflix.
Bajirao Mastani, a period drama focusing on the love story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife, Mastani. On JioCinema.
Mughal-e-Azam is a classic historical drama portraying the love story between Prince Salim or Jahangir and Anarkali, defying the disapproval of his father, Akbar. On Zee5.
Asoka is a biographical film on the life of Emperor Ashoka, highlighting his conquests and conversion to Buddhism. On Netflix.
Lagaan is a tale of resistance against British colonial oppression, revolving around a cricket match between Indian villagers and British rulers. On Netflix.
Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey narrates the Chittagong Uprising of 1930 against British colonial rule. On YouTube.
Mangal Pandey: The Rising is based on the life of Mangal Pandey, a key figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857 against British rule. On Prime Video.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh is also a biopic based on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, emphasizing his revolutionary activities and sacrifice. On Prime Video.
Gandhi, My Father sheds light on Gandhi's personal struggles and influence on India's independence movement. On JioCinema.
