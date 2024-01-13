Top 10 HIT Bollywood movies to watch on YouTube for free

Nishant

Jan 13, 2024

Gangs of Wasseypur which is undoubtedly one of the greatest mafia movies is available for free to watch on YouTube.

Aligarh, another Manoj Bajpayee movie where he plays the role of a professor whose sexual orientation gets outed through a sting operation.

Masaan is a movie set around the social stigma of pre-marital sexual relationships and restrictions around the casteist society.

Shahid follows Shahid Azmi a militant operative turned into a criminal lawyer to fight for justice for those wrongly accused of terrorism.

Gulaal is a revenge movie about a student who gets assaulted by a gang.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! follows the adventure of Lucky a thief who robs only the rich and elite.

Rockford is the love story of a nervous 13-year-old attending a new school.

Kai Po Che! is the story of 3 aspiring cricketers following their dreams and goals.

Pinjar is another Manoj Bajpayee classic full of drama and romance that you can watch on YouTube.

Maqbool is a crime thriller movie about the right hand of a don who falls in love with the don’s mistress.

