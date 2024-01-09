Top 10 Hollywood movies about love and loss on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024
In the movie Captain Fantastic, Ben and Leslie decide to raise their kids in the wild; their caravan serves as their house.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Up serves as a gentle reminder to be thankful for the life you have been given and to spend time with the people you care about.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
James Stewart's iconic movie It's a Wonderful Life is around George Bailey, a depressed businessman who is about to give up.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Bucket List, one of the most well-known and inspirational movies of this generation, features Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman as two terminally ill patients who happen to meet paths in a hospital ward.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film Coco serves as an emotional appeal to those of us who are left behind to never cease loving and remembering our departed loved ones, understanding that they are only a moment beyond the curtain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the film PS I Love You, Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank tell the tale of a young man assisting his wife in coming to terms with his death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Bridge To Terabithia, two fifth graders construct a wonderful world filled with many mystical creatures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghost, a 1990 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Demi Moore, and Patrick Swayze, is still regarded as one of the most potent works of loss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie Love Again explores the ability of love to mend and assist us in letting go of our suffering.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the end, the main characters in the movie Before We Go find a stronger bond with one another as they learn to face their past and accept the present.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12th Fail and other Top 10 movies inspired by real life to watch on OTT