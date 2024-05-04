Top 10 home-invasion movies on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2024

Khamoshi on Zee5 is a remake of Hush that follows a deaf artist targeted by a psychopath in her home.

The Purge on Amazon Prime Video set in a future where all crime is legal for a night, a family fights to survive masked attackers.

Funny Games is a psychological thriller depicts sadistic games played on a family, offering gruesome experiences for viewers. On Prime Video.

The Gift follows a Couple's life disrupted by old acquaintance, leading to chilling exploration of power and revenge. On Prime Video.

Don't Breathe on Netflix, intruders face a blind man's lethal defense in a suspenseful home invasion scenario.

The Strangers on Amazon Prime Video follows a couple's vacation turns into a nightmare as masked strangers torment them.

Intruders on Netflix, an agoraphobic woman confronts intruders in her home, blurring lines between psychological and physical battles.

Panic Room on Netflix follows a mother and daughter trapped in a fortified room face off against burglars in this tense thriller.

Home Invasion on Amazon Prime Video, a wealthy woman and her stepson are terrorized by masked thieves, with unexpected help arriving.

