Top 10 horror movies based on exorcism to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 23, 2024
The Entity is about 1974 case of Doris Bither. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
The Devil Inside is about a girl who gets involved in unauthorized exorcisms. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
The Pope's Exorcist on Netflix is based on the events shared by Italian Catholic Priest Gabriele Amorth.
The Rite is about a school student who visits Italy for a course on exorcism. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.
The Haunting in Connecticut is about a family who relocates. It's available on Hulu, Prime Video and Netflix.
The Conjuring is about Ed and Lorrain who investigate the doll who gets possessed. Watch it on Netflix.
The Exorcism of Emily Rose is about a lawyer takes up a homicide case on Apple TV.
The Conjuring 2 is about Ed and Lorraine Warren who help a single mother in a haunted house. Watch this on Netflix.
The Amityville Horror on Amazon Prime Video is a movie based on the books of paranormal experience.
The Exorcist on Amazon Prime video is about a mother who takes help of two priests to save her possessed daughter.
