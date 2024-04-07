Top 10 Horror movies to watch in under 10 minutes on YouTube

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2024

A phone call in the dead of night disrupts a woman's sleep in the 2-minute short , leading to a terrifying realization.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Police bodycam footage reveals the horrifying fate of a cop who never returned from an emergency call in the 2-minute short The Cop Cam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Curiosity turns to terror in the 4-minute short Clickbait when a girl clicks on a suspicious online link.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taking a nap during a long drive turns into a nightmare in the 3-minute short Passenger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A woman's exploration of her attic turns into a confrontation with her deepest fears in the 2-minute short Attic Panic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A late-night bathroom break turns deadly in the 5-minute short Occupied, when a man realizes he's not truly alone in the building.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the 7-minute short film The Smiling Man, a young girl comes face-to-face with the deranged murderer who killed her mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 3-minute short Mr. Creak tells the story of an old woman who reads chilling messages about Mr. Creak that come true.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A phone call in the dead of night disrupts a woman's sleep in the 2-minute short , leading to a terrifying realization.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 character transformations in Bollywood movies that shocked fans

 

 Find Out More