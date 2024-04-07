Top 10 Horror movies to watch in under 10 minutes on YouTube
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
A phone call in the dead of night disrupts a woman's sleep in the 2-minute short , leading to a terrifying realization.
Police bodycam footage reveals the horrifying fate of a cop who never returned from an emergency call in the 2-minute short The Cop Cam.
Curiosity turns to terror in the 4-minute short Clickbait when a girl clicks on a suspicious online link.
Taking a nap during a long drive turns into a nightmare in the 3-minute short Passenger.
A woman's exploration of her attic turns into a confrontation with her deepest fears in the 2-minute short Attic Panic.
A late-night bathroom break turns deadly in the 5-minute short Occupied, when a man realizes he's not truly alone in the building.
In the 7-minute short film The Smiling Man, a young girl comes face-to-face with the deranged murderer who killed her mother.
The 3-minute short Mr. Creak tells the story of an old woman who reads chilling messages about Mr. Creak that come true.
