Top 10 horror movies to watch on Friday the 13th on OTT that will make you scream
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 13, 2024
Hereditary is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around Annie and family who witness strange occurrences post grandmother's death.
The Wailing on JioCinema is about a cop who unravels mystery behind strange killings in a village in Korea.
It Comes at Night is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a psychological horror mystery following an apocalypse.
The Shining starring Jack Nicolson is a must-watch for all the horror lovers. The supernatural events will leave you shocked. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
The Conjuring on Netflix will make you scream out of fear. It is among the best horror movies ever made.
Those who are scared of evil clowns, IT is not for you. The film on Amazon Prime Video will send shivers down your spine.
The Nun is on JioCinema. A death of a young Nun leads to gothic horror in Romania.
Scream is a horror mystery thriller that has received wide acclaim. It is about a teenage girl who gets a mysterious phone call. Watch on JioCinema.
Veronica is on Netflix. It is about a girl who summons her father's spirit using an Ouija board but instead evil forces arrive.
The VVitch is about a family living in a remote forest being haunted by sinister forces. Watch on Netflix.
