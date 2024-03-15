Top 10 iconic movies based on best-selling novels to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao's film The White Tiger is based on New York's bestseller penned by Ramin Bahrani. It is on Netflix.
The Devil Wear Prada is also based on a bestselling novel with the same name penned by Lauren Weisberger. Merlyn Streep, Anne Hathaway starrer is on Disney+Hotstar.
The Shawshank Redemption is about two convicts bonding. The prison drama is based on Stephen King's novel Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. Watch it on Prime Video.
Pride & Prejudice is on Netflix. It is based on Jane Austen's book that released in 1813. It is a romantic drama that will give you butterflies.
Harry Pottery series, as we all know, is based on books written by JK Rowling. The entire series is available on JioCinema.
The Silence of the Lambs is on Amazon Prime Video. The unnerving crime drama is based on the book written by Thomas Harris in 1988.
Sense and Sensibility starring Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and others is on Netflix. It is also based on a novel by Jane Austen.
Psychological thriller Gone Girl is based on Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name. It is about a woman going missing and spotlight falling on her husband. Watch it on Netflix.
The Lord of the Rings is a film trilogy on JioCinema. It is based on novels written by J. R. R. Tolkien. It is a fantasy adventure drama with hobbits and more.
The Godfather that introduced world to Al Pacino is on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on Mario Puzo's bestselling novel.
