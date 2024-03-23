Top 10 immersive Turkish Dramas on Netflix that'll keep you hooked

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Love 101 or Aşk 101 stars Pınar Deniz, Kubilay Aka and Mert Yazıcıoğlu to name a few the series talks about four misfits who discover themselves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love 101 has 2 seasons. It is quite a popular series.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman is about Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II and the rise of the Ottoman regime. Delve into the history of Turkey.

The Gift has three seasons and talks about a painter who embarks on an archaeological expedition which has a link to her past.

Shahmaran stars Burak Deniz and Serenay Sarıkaya. It talks about a girl who goes to Adana for a lecture and gets entangled in a legend.

There are just 8 episodes in the series which range from 40 minutes to 60 minutes.

The Tailor talks about a famous tailor who decides to sew a wedding dress for his BFF's fiance. The series is laced with mystery and has 3 seasons.

Ethos, as per Netflix, is about a group of individuals who transcend sociocultural barriers and connect.

Innocent talks about the story of a retired officer and his family who get embroiled in a murder mystery.

The Protector is one of the most popular fantasy web series in Turkish.

It stars Çağatay Ulusoy, Ayça Ayşin Turan and Hazar Ergüçlü to name a few.

Midnight at the Pera Palace is about a historic hotel in Istanbul. A journalist's life is thrust into the past which can change the face of Turkey.

Fatma is about a house cleaner who goes on a murderous streak as she has been looking for her missing husband.

