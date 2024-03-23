Top 10 immersive Turkish Dramas on Netflix that'll keep you hooked
Shivani Pawaskar
| Mar 23, 2024
Love 101 or Aşk 101 stars Pınar Deniz, Kubilay Aka and Mert Yazıcıoğlu to name a few the series talks about four misfits who discover themselves.
Love 101 has 2 seasons. It is quite a popular series.
Rise of Empires: Ottoman is about Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II and the rise of the Ottoman regime. Delve into the history of Turkey.
The Gift has three seasons and talks about a painter who embarks on an archaeological expedition which has a link to her past.
Shahmaran stars Burak Deniz and Serenay Sarıkaya. It talks about a girl who goes to Adana for a lecture and gets entangled in a legend.
There are just 8 episodes in the series which range from 40 minutes to 60 minutes.
The Tailor talks about a famous tailor who decides to sew a wedding dress for his BFF's fiance. The series is laced with mystery and has 3 seasons.
Ethos, as per Netflix, is about a group of individuals who transcend sociocultural barriers and connect.
Innocent talks about the story of a retired officer and his family who get embroiled in a murder mystery.
The Protector is one of the most popular fantasy web series in Turkish.
It stars Çağatay Ulusoy, Ayça Ayşin Turan and Hazar Ergüçlü to name a few.
Midnight at the Pera Palace is about a historic hotel in Istanbul. A journalist's life is thrust into the past which can change the face of Turkey.
Fatma is about a house cleaner who goes on a murderous streak as she has been looking for her missing husband.
