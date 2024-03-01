Top 10 Indian controversial films that got banned in theatres now streaming on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
Water on YouTube got banned.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Friday on Disney+Hotstar was banned by the censor board.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Loev on Netflix is a story about gay couple.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inshallah Football is streaming now on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angry Indian Goddess on Netflix was banned in theatres.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parzania on Disney+Hotstar deals with Gujarat riots.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fire on YouTube is about homosexuality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandu on Netflix was banned due to its abusive language.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Un-Freedom on Netflix is a story of a lesbian couple.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kissa Kursi Ka on YouTube is a political drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Mirzapur 3, meet real life partners of the cast members
Find Out More