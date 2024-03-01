Top 10 Indian controversial films that got banned in theatres now streaming on OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

Water on YouTube got banned.

Black Friday on Disney+Hotstar was banned by the censor board.

Loev on Netflix is a story about gay couple.

Inshallah Football is streaming now on YouTube.

Angry Indian Goddess on Netflix was banned in theatres.

Parzania on Disney+Hotstar deals with Gujarat riots.

Fire on YouTube is about homosexuality.

Gandu on Netflix was banned due to its abusive language.

Un-Freedom on Netflix is a story of a lesbian couple.

Kissa Kursi Ka on YouTube is a political drama.

