Top 10 Indian courtroom dramas that'll keep you on the edge of your seats on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kukhari and Andrea Tariang starrer is about consent. When a woman says no, it means no. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie has been remade in Tamil and Telugu languages as well. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nail Polish starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul is on ZEE5. The movie is about a famous social activist who is accused of raping and murdering two migrant children. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jana Gana Mana by Dijo Jose Anthony starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is a revenge drama which is narrated as a legal thriller. It will keep you hooked. Watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Law talks about Nandini a law graduate who files a gang rape case against three people who are sons of corrupt politicians. Did the crime really happen? Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rustom movie starring Akshay, Ileana and Arjan is on ZEE5. It is loosely based on the KM Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra court case. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aitraaz is an entertaining legal drama movie wherein a wife saves her husband from a vicious ex. Watch it on ZEE5 or Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai stars Manoj Bajpayee. The movie is about Godmen physically assaulting a minor in the name of holy work. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film received so much love on ZEE5 that it was released in selective theatres as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Bhim starring Suriya is based on true events, a case fought by Justice K Chandru involving a couple from the Irular tribe. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Court movie on Netflix talks about a court trial of an ageing protest singer who was accused of instigating a manhole worker to commit suicide. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Section 375 starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha is a must-watch movie. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aryan Khan dating Larissa Bonesi? Here's what we know about the Brazilian model  

 

 Find Out More