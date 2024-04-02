Top 10 Indian courtroom dramas that'll keep you on the edge of your seats on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 02, 2024
Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kukhari and Andrea Tariang starrer is about consent. When a woman says no, it means no.
The movie has been remade in Tamil and Telugu languages as well. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Nail Polish starring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul is on ZEE5. The movie is about a famous social activist who is accused of raping and murdering two migrant children.
Jana Gana Mana by Dijo Jose Anthony starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is a revenge drama which is narrated as a legal thriller. It will keep you hooked. Watch it on Netflix.
Law talks about Nandini a law graduate who files a gang rape case against three people who are sons of corrupt politicians. Did the crime really happen? Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Rustom movie starring Akshay, Ileana and Arjan is on ZEE5. It is loosely based on the KM Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra court case.
Aitraaz is an entertaining legal drama movie wherein a wife saves her husband from a vicious ex. Watch it on ZEE5 or Amazon Prime Video.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai stars Manoj Bajpayee. The movie is about Godmen physically assaulting a minor in the name of holy work.
The film received so much love on ZEE5 that it was released in selective theatres as well.
Jai Bhim starring Suriya is based on true events, a case fought by Justice K Chandru involving a couple from the Irular tribe. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Court movie on Netflix talks about a court trial of an ageing protest singer who was accused of instigating a manhole worker to commit suicide.
Section 375 starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha is a must-watch movie. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
