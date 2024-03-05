Top 10 Indian films on serial killers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Mrs Serial Killer on Netflix is about a wife proving her husband's innocence.
The Stoneman Murders on Amazon Prime Video is about a movie that follows an investigation into gruesome murders
Cuttputlli on Disney+ Hotstar is about a Kasauli-based serial killer targeting teenage girls.
Murder 2 on Amazon Prime Video is about a serial killer targeting prostitutes.
Mardaani 2 is about a cop investigating a serial rapist and murderer on Amazon Prime Video.
7 Khoon Maaf is about a woman's relationships with seven husbands, on Netflix.
Ek Villain is about a complex character who does multiple murders on Disney+ Hotstar.
Raman Raghav 2.0 is a film about a real-life serial killer, available on Zee5.
Grandmaster is about a serial killer who picks his target alphabetically.
Main Aur Charles is a film based on serial killer Charles Sobhraj's life on Disney+ Hotstar.
