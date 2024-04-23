Top 10 Indian films that flopped in cinemas but became hits on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2024
An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana did decent at Box Office but the real audience was only found on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s heartwarming performance captivated the audience in Laal Singh Chadha once it was released on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Omerta was a tale of mystery and revenge that people appreciate now after its release on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With a gripping storyline and an amazing star cast, Vikram Vedha’s release went under the radar but it was appreciated on its Jio Cinema release.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
October ended up receiving a lot of critical acclaim after its release on Prime Video despite the weak performance at Box Office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, couldn’t perform well at Box Office but the audience liked it after its release on Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey could also only find its audience after the OTT release on Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Made in China was a comedy thriller starring Rajkummar Rao couldn’t find its audience on the release but the Netflix release changed that.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy went under the radar on its release but is now considered one of the best detective movies on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
83 is another one of the movies that really found its audience online on Netflix after a short-lived run at the Box Office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean hair care trends that are everlasting
Find Out More