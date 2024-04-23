Top 10 Indian films that flopped in cinemas but became hits on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2024

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana did decent at Box Office but the real audience was only found on Netflix.

Aamir Khan’s heartwarming performance captivated the audience in Laal Singh Chadha once it was released on Netflix.

Omerta was a tale of mystery and revenge that people appreciate now after its release on Zee5.

With a gripping storyline and an amazing star cast, Vikram Vedha’s release went under the radar but it was appreciated on its Jio Cinema release.

October ended up receiving a lot of critical acclaim after its release on Prime Video despite the weak performance at Box Office.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya, couldn’t perform well at Box Office but the audience liked it after its release on Jio Cinema.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey could also only find its audience after the OTT release on Sony Liv.

Made in China was a comedy thriller starring Rajkummar Rao couldn’t find its audience on the release but the Netflix release changed that.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy went under the radar on its release but is now considered one of the best detective movies on Prime Video.

83 is another one of the movies that really found its audience online on Netflix after a short-lived run at the Box Office.

