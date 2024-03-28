Top 10 Indian movies dubbed in English to watch on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 28, 2024
Jaane Jaan: A romantic yet thrilling drama that centers on the intricacies of love and relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhakshak is an OTT platform thriller that is action-packed and explores themes of justice and retribution. It provides viewers with captivating entertainment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar: A comedy film that offers lighter pleasure on over-the-top platforms, full of clever speech and hilarious scenarios.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dilruba is an OTT platform romantic thriller that delves with themes of love, obsession, and betrayal, gripping viewers with its unpredictable plot twists.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ludo: A comedy-drama-filled anthology film with unexpected connections and several interwoven narratives that may be streamed on over-the-top services.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gunjan Saxena: An OTT platform biographical drama that offers viewers empowerment and motivation, based on the life of one of India's first female combat aviators, Gunjan Saxena.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ginny Weds Sunny: An over-the-top comedy that follows a man's escapades in his quest to win over the woman of his dreams, including heartfelt moments and chuckles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kathal: A heartfelt story for OTT platform audiences, this romantic drama delves into the complexities of relationships and societal expectations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: An OTT platform drama film with poignant moments and captivating storytelling that explore themes of friendship and self-discovery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suspense and intrigue are provided for viewers accessing Mission Majnu, an OTT platform mystery thriller that centers on the search for a missing person.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
