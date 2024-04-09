Top 10 Indian movies with Hindu Muslim love stories to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha depicts the love story between a Sikh man and a Muslim woman during the partition of India. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Veer-Zaara chronicles the love affair between an Indian Air Force pilot and a Pakistani woman. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay portrays the romance between a Hindu man and a Muslim woman amidst communal riots in Bombay. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kedarnath features a Hindu-Muslim love story set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ishaqzaade tells the story of a Hindu-Muslim romance between two young individuals from feuding political families. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While not the main focus, PK also involves a love story of a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Tiger series also features a Hindu-Muslim love story between Tiger and Zoya. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjhanaa revolved around the unrequited love story of Kundan and Zoya. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jodhaa Akbar follows the love story of a Mughal Emperor and Rajput Princess. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 action packed films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Find Out More