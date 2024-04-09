Top 10 Indian movies with Hindu Muslim love stories to watch on OTT

Apr 09, 2024

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha depicts the love story between a Sikh man and a Muslim woman during the partition of India. On Zee5.

Veer-Zaara chronicles the love affair between an Indian Air Force pilot and a Pakistani woman. On Prime Video.

Bombay portrays the romance between a Hindu man and a Muslim woman amidst communal riots in Bombay. On Prime Video.

Kedarnath features a Hindu-Muslim love story set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods. On Zee5.

Ishaqzaade tells the story of a Hindu-Muslim romance between two young individuals from feuding political families. On Prime Video.

While not the main focus, PK also involves a love story of a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl. On Netflix.

The Tiger series also features a Hindu-Muslim love story between Tiger and Zoya. On Prime Video.

Raanjhanaa revolved around the unrequited love story of Kundan and Zoya. On Jio Cinema.

Jodhaa Akbar follows the love story of a Mughal Emperor and Rajput Princess. On Netflix.

