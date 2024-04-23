Top 10 Indian psychological thrillers on OTT that will leave you feeling numbed
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2024
Monsoon Shootout is a neo-noir thriller where a rookie cop faces a moral dilemma during a tense encounter with a suspected criminal. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Psycho is a psychological thriller revolving around a blind musician who becomes entangled in a deadly game with a mysterious serial killer. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No Smoking is a dark psychological drama about a man's struggle to quit smoking, leading him into a surreal world of consequences for his addiction. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hacked explores the dark side of the digital age, where a young woman's life spirals out of control after her personal information is hacked. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phobia revolves around an agoraphobic woman whose fears begin to manifest in her own home, blurring the line between reality and illusion. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Awe! follows a girl with multiple personality disorder ends up playing various characters that are reflections of her own life. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Forensic is a gripping crime thriller centered around a forensic expert and a cop as they race against time to track down a serial killer terrorizing a city. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Athiran, set in a mental asylum, where a young doctor discovers dark secrets and mysteries surrounding the patients and staff. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Girl on the Train is a thriller about a recently divorced woman who starts fantasizing about a couple while on her daily commute. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films on OTT for broken hearts
Find Out More