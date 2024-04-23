Top 10 Indian psychological thrillers on OTT that will leave you feeling numbed

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2024

Monsoon Shootout is a neo-noir thriller where a rookie cop faces a moral dilemma during a tense encounter with a suspected criminal. On Hotstar.

Psycho is a psychological thriller revolving around a blind musician who becomes entangled in a deadly game with a mysterious serial killer. On Netflix.

No Smoking is a dark psychological drama about a man's struggle to quit smoking, leading him into a surreal world of consequences for his addiction. On Jio Cinema.

Hacked explores the dark side of the digital age, where a young woman's life spirals out of control after her personal information is hacked. On Zee5.

Phobia revolves around an agoraphobic woman whose fears begin to manifest in her own home, blurring the line between reality and illusion. On Zee5.

Awe! follows a girl with multiple personality disorder ends up playing various characters that are reflections of her own life. On Netflix.

Forensic is a gripping crime thriller centered around a forensic expert and a cop as they race against time to track down a serial killer terrorizing a city. On Zee5.

Athiran, set in a mental asylum, where a young doctor discovers dark secrets and mysteries surrounding the patients and staff. On Hotstar.

The Girl on the Train is a thriller about a recently divorced woman who starts fantasizing about a couple while on her daily commute. On Netflix.

