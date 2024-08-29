Top 10 Indian psychological thrillers streaming on Netflix, Zee5, and other OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2024

Kamal Haasan starrer Aalavandhan is about a mentally ill person who kills his brother’s fiance. On Prime Video.

Karthik Calling Karthik starring Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone is about a man who receives calls from someone claiming to be him. On Prime Video.

Mithya on ZEE5 is the story of a professor who accuses a student of plagiarism.

Radhika Apte starrer Phobia revolves around an artist with agoraphobia. On Zee5.

404 can be watched on YouTube. The story is aboutAbhimanyu who gets haunted in a room.

Bhram on Zee5 stars Kalki Koechlin in main role. The story is about a novelist with PTSD who experiences paranormal activity.

Game Over is a perfect psychological thriller about a traumatized game designer who is targeted by a killer.

Forensic is about a police inspector and forensic expert. On Zee5.

Michael stars Nasserrudin Shah in main role. It is about a former cop with a troubled past. Watch on Netflix.

Which is your favourite among these?

